Khloe Kardashian finally addresses 'f**ked up' comments in Lamar Odom doc

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence since The Life and Death of Lamar Odom dropped on Netflix last month.

The doc is centred around the former NBA star's struggles with addiction at the height of his fame, and features various family members, friends, and ex-wife Kardashian, shedding light on his life during that time.

Despite sharing candid behind-the-scenes glimpses of their marriage, there were moments that raised eyebrows – particularly when Odom and his friends hinted he married Kardashian for fame.

Now, in the 15 April episode of Khloe in Wonder Land, the Good American co-founder has finally addressed it head-on.

"You’re sitting on camera saying you married me for fame," she shared with her best friend Malika Haqq. "I saw some TikTok that was like, 'Wait, am I such a fool? Because I thought they really loved each other, didn’t they?' And the person was like, 'Did anyone else feel that way?'"

Kardashian continued: "You, your friends, you guys are all saying how you were with me just for fame. That’s like some f***ed up s***. I feel so dumb, I spent hours and time doing this documentary as a favour. I’m not paid one penny."

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She also went on to vent frustrations following press interviews Odom has given since the Netflix release.

"I think what's p***ing me off is, we did this, all good. I was done with this. I'm like, I'm never going to do another Lamar thing again, 'cause I'm all good. But now Lamar is doing press [and saying he's] annoyed with me. Claiming or insinuating that I'm a liar, all these things, discrediting me, saying that I wasn't the one that helped him," she said, seemingly referring to comments made on the Today show earlier this month.

Odom is currently focused on his sobriety, recently revealing to USA Today: "I am almost 60 days completely sober. No pot, no alcohol (since 28 January). I think, with me, stopping the marijuana was probably the hardest."

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