Kim Kardashian has sparked angry reactions online after downplaying the personal impact individuals have on climate change.

During her cover interview with Interviewmagazine, Kardashian, 41, said that while she believes in climate change, she also thinks people have to live realistically when implementing eco-friendly lifestyles.

"I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help," Kardashian said. "But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety."

"I have super climate change–involved friends, and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life."

Celebrities and public figures have faced backlash for their contribution to climate change through their extravagant lifestyles while promoting climate change charities.

"No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect," Kardashian added.

People criticized the reality TV show star for 'picking and choosing' ways to live her life in relation to climate change, especially given recent controversy surrounding celebrities using private planes.

Kardashian's half-sister, Kylie Jenner, particularly faced backlash for bragging about her private jet while the UK faced an unprecedented heat wave this summer.

"She really said I pick and chose yeah you pick lecturing others while using 1000x more resources than the average person. That's awesome lol," Remy tweeted.

