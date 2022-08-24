Kim Kardashian and Hillary Clinton went head to head during a legal quiz - and the SKIMS founder prevailed with a score of 11-4.

In a clip from Clinton's upcoming Apple TV+ series Gutsy, the politician with a law degree from Yale competed in a legal knowledge quiz with Kardashian, who took four tries to pass the baby bar exam in California.

Prior to the quiz, Clinton expressed doubts about her position.

"I think Kim has an unfair advantage," she said in the episode previewed by People, while Chelsea Clinton — her Gutsy collaborator and the quizmaster for the day— agreed and told her mom, "Kim has studied more recently than you."

After losing to Kardashian, Clinton said the moment was "heartbreaking" and blamed the loss on "reaction time" while hitting the buzzer to answer the questions.

"It was heartbreaking," Clinton told People, while Chelsea added, "[Hillary] needs to work on her reaction time. Sometimes I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn't hit the buzzer in time," Chelsea told people.

Still, Clinton noted that Kardashian's performance was "really intrigued" and said she "worked really hard to get that."

When People asked the politician if she let the reality TV star and mogul win, she denied it.

The showdown quiz loss is just one of the vulnerable Clinton moments featured in Gutsy, the upcoming series in which Hillary and Chelsea speak with brave women, learn about them, and share their experiences.

On Tuesday (23 August), Apple TV+ shared the first trailer for the show, including a moment when Clinton shared her candid reflection on her marriage following the Monica Lewinsky affair with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Speaking with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten, Hillary said her decision to stay married to her husband through his scandal l was her "gutsiest" decision, but added, "That doesn't mean that's right for everybody."

Gutsy is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on 9 September.

