Kim Kardashian is on the cover of the September 2022: American Dream Issue of Interview Magazine- and people can’t help but make Jeffree Star comparisons.

On Tuesday (6 September), the reality TV star and SKIMS founder took to her Twitter and Instagram to share the cover image.

In the image, which has the American flag backdrop, Kardashian’s hair is platinum blonde with the eyebrows to match.

As for the outfit, she donned a Bottega Veneta denim jacket with matching pants that were pulled down to show off her jock strap-clad butt.

“Interview Magazine September 2022: American Dream Issue,” she captioned the post.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People didn’t hesitate to take to social media to draw comparisons between Kardashian and the YouTube beauty guru who generally rocks bleached eyebrows and hair.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Legit thought this was Jeffrey Star and was confused why it was in my feed. Still confused, but at least I know who it is now.”

Another added: “Oops! Not me thinking this was Jeffree Star.”

A third wrote: “Bleached brows aren’t for everyone, girl….and that’s okay!”

Even Star also took the time to join in on the conversation on Twitter and joked: “I don’t remember ever doing this photoshoot… “

Check out other reactions below.

Kardashian’s Interview cover comes eight years after her internet-breaking nude Paper magazine cover.

“I loved it,” she told the mag of the unconventional underwear choice.

“The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it,” she added.

Kardashian dyed her hair platinum blond for her widely discussed Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2022 Met Gala in May.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.