Reality star Kim Kardashian and former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague appear to have similar approaches to success, and both have come under fire for their comments on wealth.

Kardashian has faced criticism after telling Variety that her advice for women in business is to “get your f***ing ass up and work”, before moaning that “nobody wants to work these days”.

The socialite’s comments have earned her comparisons to similarly reductive comments made by PrettyLittleThing creative director Hague.

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast earlier this year, Hague was criticised for her “tone deaf” comments on privilege and wealth after saying “we all have the same 24 hours in a day”.

Naturally, both Kardashian and Hague’s comments have sparked their fair share of memes.

Given they've been compared to each other over their comments on success, we've put together a quick quiz to see if you can tell who said what. We've compiled eight of our favourite quotes from either Kardashian or Hague - but can you tell who said what?

Let’s see how you get on:

1. “I never wanted an ordinary life, and the one I’m living now is every girl’s dream.”

A. Kardashian

B. Hague

2. “I’ll cry at the end of the day. Not with fresh makeup.”

A. Kardashian

B. Hague

3. “You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”

A. Kardashian

B. Hague

4. "You can say a lot of things about me, but you cannot say I don't work hard."

A. Kardashian

B. Hague

5. "It annoys me whenever someone says, 'What do you actually do?' All I think is, 'How are you so ignorant that you don't know?' I mean, what an uneducated question."

A. Kardashian

B. Hague

6. "I just feel like I can't function in the real world with long nails."

A. Kardashian

B. Hague

7. “I’ve got a lot of young followers that are extremely affected by things I say, so I’ve got to be super careful. But I’ve also had to accept over the last [redacted] years that I’m not going to be able to keep [redacted] million people happy at the same time, it’s not physically possible.”



A. Kardashian

B. Hague

8. “I do my best to be a positive role model in everything I post, everything I say, I do put an extreme amount of thought into it.”



A. Kardashian

B. Hague

How’d you get on? Check your answers below and feel free to let us know your score.

Answers:



Hague 2. Kardashian 3. Hague 4. Kardashian 5. Kardashian 6. Kardashian 7. Hague 8. Hague

