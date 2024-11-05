Kim Kardashian divides the internet after wearing necklace worn by Princess Diana

Reality star Kim Kardashian has left the internet divided after wearing a cross necklace formerly owned by Princess Diana.

Kardashian is no stranger to controversy and recently sparked backlash over her post for Ivanka Trump ahead of the US presidential election .

Now, the 44-year-old influencer has left the internet divided after being spotted wearing the cross necklace at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The antique amethyst necklace is named the Attallah Cross and was made by the jeweller Garrad in the 1920s. The pendant is made from gold, silver, amethyst and diamonds.

It was famously worn by the former member of royalty Princess Diana at a charity event in 1987 where she wore the pendant on a string of pearls.

Kardashian purchased the piece of jewellery in 2023 at a Sotheby’s auction for just under $200,000.

Getty Images

In stark contrast to the purple velvet gown Princess Diana paired the pendant with, Kardashian wore the necklace with a white deep-plunging gown.

On social media, people had their say.

“Something about a mega-rich, controversial person wearing something that belonged to the most compassionate, down-to-earth, PEOPLE’S PRINCESS is just so unsettling and gross to see,” someone said .

Another wrote : “Just because you can buy something doesn’t mean you should. Some items carry historical significance that money can't measure.”

“KarTRASHian,” one person wrote .

But, another argued : “Why [is she facing backlash]? It’s hers now.”

Someone else said : “So many important things going on in the world and y’all pressed about a piece of jewellery.”

