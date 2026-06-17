Kim Kardashian had a surprise guest in her latest Instagram post - Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins.

In the video posted to Kardashian's and the fictional character's (played by Will Ferrell) accounts, the media personality and businesswoman gave the golf icon tips on how to hit the right poses for the camera.

It appears to be a promotion the Netflix comedy series The Hawk, 10-episode first season is coming out on Netflix next month (July 16).

The series centers around Lonnie, "2004's top golfer, as he struggles to recapture his magic late in his career, refusing to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from golf's greatest comeback," according to the plot synopsis.

"I've never taken a selfie before, I don't know what I'm doing here," Lonnie says as Kardashian then give him some instructions - "Chin down," "Stick you neck out" and then asked Lonnie what side is his good side.

"I don't know, does anybody have a good side" he asked.

After some interesting posing attempts, Kardashian then to show Lonnie herself, as she points the camera to herself and comments as she poses.





"Chin down... find your good side, find the light," she says and then asks Lonnie if he's got it.

The camera pans back to the golfer who attempts to follow Kardashian's advice who tells to remember what she taught him, although it seems he had already forgotten.

Kardashian then adds a beauty filter, to which Lonnie looks at himself in the filter and says, "Oh my God I look amazing! Gorgeous, top notch."

In the caption, Lonnie wrote, "My name is Lonnie Hawkins. This is an Instagram post. Please comment if I posted it. Thank you Kim for helping me post. Is this going through? Can people see it. Comment below if you can see this post. Please use all caps."

It is the first post of Lonnie's from his official Instagram account (@lonniethehawk) where his bio reads, "Former #1 Golfer in the World. Future #1 Golfer in the Universe. Fashion Designer. Poet. Lover. Fly with The Hawk "

This Instagram post isn't the only time Ferrell and Kardashian have teamed up, as Kardashian is set to star in the upcoming comedy film The Fifth Wheel which Ferrell is a producer on the project set to be released on Netflix (date TBC).

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