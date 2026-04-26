Megan Thee Stallion tears up as fans rally behind her amid Klay Thompson split

Megan Thee Stallion became visibly emotional on stage as audience members showered her with applause and encouragement following her shock breakup announcement with Klay Thompson.

Currently starring as Zidler in the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the star appeared moved following a recent performance, pausing to wipe away tears while the crowd responded with a standing ovation.

The moment comes shortly after the 'HISS' artist shared a message on her Instagram Stories – posted against a plain black background – where she appeared to address the circumstances surrounding her split from the Dallas Mavericks player.

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house…got 'cold feet,'" she penned. "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be 'monogamous'???"

Megan continued: "B**** I need a REAL break after this one…bye y’all."

@theestallion/Instagram

Megan also confirmed the breakup in a statement to The Independent.

"I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she shared. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

Megan has since been flooded with support on and offline from fans, with one writing: "Heartbroken and having to go to work is the WORST."

Another shared: "Only way to go from here is up. We love you, Megan."

Meanwhile, a third added: "She’s gonna come back stronger. God only builds us up."

Indy100 reached out to Klay Thompson's representative for comment

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