Kris Jenner accidentally announces 13th grandchild’s name at baby shower

Season five of The Kardashians debuts today, and it's starting with a bang - in the form of Kris Jenner accidentally revealing the name of Kourtney's unborn son at her baby shower.
The grandmother of 13 threw a lavish bash for her daughter, who gave birth to a boy November, but appeared to let slip that he would be given the name 'Rocky' during a speech in front of hundreds of her guests.
“What I meant was, it’s going to be a very rocky day,” she said, in an attempted cover-up.
Daughter, Kim Kardashian, joked to the camera: "We’ve been hiding names and bumps and pregnancies and marriages and everything for years. And at grandchild 13, are you losing it at this point?"
