Kris Jenner 'really hurt' by Kourtney Kardashian's public baby announcement

Kris Jenner has opened up about her feelings towards Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement at Travis Barker's Blink 182 concert.

Earlier this year, Kourtney made headlines for holding a sign reading 'Travis I'm Pregnant!' during his Los Angeles gig.

In the finale of The Kardashians, Kris was asked whether she "enjoyed" the big reveal, to which she said "yeah".

It was then that Khloe jumped in and shared that her mother had seen it on the news.

The momager went on to explain the situation, saying: "We'd left the TV on the night before and woke up very early in the morning to see Kourtney holding the sign. I thought I was being punked - I was like did somebody put this up? - and then I saw it was ABC News."

While Kris acknowledged she knew her daughter was pregnant, she did not expect her to announce it at the concert.





Hulu

Khloe claimed Kris' feelings were "really hurt," but Kourtney simply said she "forgot".

"She forgot she had a family," Kris said. "That's what pregnancy brain does, it's truly wild how that happens."

In another snippet, Kourtney gave her side of the story, adding: "I just truly didn't think to invite them to the LA concert and didn't think they would care to come. I did tell Khloé about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego.

"[...] It's not about you. It was truly just our way to tell the world. It was about me and Travis, not about anything else."

