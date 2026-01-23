Leonardo DiCaprio has spoken about that viral moment he had recently at the Golden Globes.

The normally reserved actor caught the attention of viewers when he appeared animated in a lively exchange, where he could be seen at his table gesturing, leaning in, laughing and expressively mouthing words to someone.

Of course, it didn't take long for the internet to try and figure out what he was saying, with most speculating DiCaprio appeared to say, "'I was watching you with the K-pop thing... You were like, 'Who's that? Is that... oh, K-pop?"

But the big question everyone was asking was: who was DiCaprio talking to?

Well, following the 51-year-old's recent Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in One Battle After Another, he gave some more detail about the viral clip in a new interview with Deadline.

“It was directed to a friend, but at the end of the day, who knows if this other person that I was talking to wants me to even mention their name? So, as the lead character says in A Bronx Tale, I’m not a rat," he explained.

That might be the case, but Teyana Taylor, who won the Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award, has already confessed that DiCaprio "was talking to me". Or did she?





"And the crazy part about it is, I’m so blacked out from that day, that I want to say we may have been talking about KPop Demon Hunters," she shared with Access Hollywood. "Because I was so happy when they won, because my kids love KPop Demon Hunters. So, I was over there just jamming, and I think he just caught me jamming and we started talking about it."

However, after initially claiming she was part of the exchange, she later walked back the claim and said Leo could well have been talking to someone else at the time.

For now, it remains a mystery.

