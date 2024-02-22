Louis Theroux has paid tribute to porn actress Kagney Linn Karter, who has died at the age of 36.

Karter featured in his 2012 documentary Twilight of the Porn Stars.

The adult actress passed away at her home in Ohio on Thursday, according to online records seen by TMZ. Police officials have since told the celebrity news site that Karter appears to have taken her own life, which has been corroborated by friends of the adult movie star.

Theroux posted on Twitter and called Karter “kind and thoughtful and v honest”.

He wrote: “Very sad to learn of the death of porn star Kagney Linn Karter. I interviewed her in 2012 for a BBC documentary (still on iPlayer in the UK) - she was kind and thoughtful and v honest.”

“My thoughts are with her friends and family.”

A GoFundMe page set up by two friends, named as Megan Lee and Rachel, have now set up a fundraiser on behalf of Karter’s mother Lisa.

According to Megan and Rachel, Karter also set up a pole fitness studio, which became “a safe space for so many students, friends, and loved ones”.

Writing on the page, they wrote: “Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by.

“Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage. As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could.”

