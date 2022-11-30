Louis Theroux has made it abundantly clear that he wants to interview Elon Musk for the second series of his show, and people are really, really hoping it happens.

Louis Theroux Interviews… is coming back to BBC Two for more episodes with celebs, and the journalist and filmmaker has already set out his stall.

Theroux put the call out to the Twitter CEO with a message on the social media site, and people seemed to like the idea.

“.⁦@elonmusk⁩ I’ve been commissioned for a second series of my BBC interviews. Follow me back and DM me pls,” he wrote, posting the news announcement.

“This would be amazing!” one excited fan wrote.

Another added: “This would be one of the great interviews, no doubt at all.”

One more said: “@elonmusk would be the perfect person for @louistheroux to interview, it'd be fun and in keeping with the integrity/style Louis' become known for.”

Elon, over to you.

Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench, Yungblud, Bear Grylls, Katherine Ryan and Rita Ora all appeared on the first series of Theroux’s programme.

Commenting on the first series of the show, Theroux said: “It was a huge pleasure making the first series of Louis Theroux Interviews and I’m thrilled it connected with audiences and now we’re allowed to make some more.

“Massive thanks to the BBC for believing in the idea and for supporting us every step of the way. Expect more big stars, intimate access, and three times BAFTA winning excellence from yours truly.”

