Madonna wants to meet with Pope Francis to "discuss some important matters", seemingly about her excommunication from the Catholic church.

To get the attention of Pope Francis, the 63-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Wednesday night and asked the Pontiff for a meeting.

"Hello [Pope] Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear! Its been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters ? I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna," she wrote.

It is no secret, Madonna has found herself at the center of controversies. The singer, who was baptized and raised Catholic, has a complicated relationship with the Vatican.

In the past, the Queen of Pop has used religious themes in her music and music videos that have led the Catholic Church to speak out against her.

The Vatican encouraged followers to boycott Madonna in 1989 following her music video for Like a Prayer which featured religious symbols.

Most notably, in 2006, while performing in Rome on her Confessions tour, Madonna hung from a huge cross while performing Live To Tell.

Following the concert, Cardinal Ersilio Tonino, with the approval of Pope Benedict XVI, called for Madonna to be excommunicated from the church for a "blasphemous challenge to the faith and a profanation of the cross”.

Despite the Vatican's disapproval of Madonna's use of religion in her art, the singer often still wears a cross and speaks about her spirituality.



