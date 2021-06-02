Malala Yousafzai has received widespread support after her cover interview with Vogue was unveiled.

Posting on Twitter, people expressed their support for the human rights activist and Nobel Prize laureate after she unveiled the magazine on Twitter:

Malala is a campaigner for female education rights. In October 2012, when she was 15, a Taliban gunman shot her and two classmates as they travelled home from school in a bus, breaking a rule in the city of Mingora. It was an event that caused her up the ante with her activism. She launched Malala Fund to further campaign for female rights and wrote an autobiography about her experiences. She was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize when she was just 17.

Speaking to Vogue in the interview, she said she “didn’t write anything about the Nobel Prize” on her personal statement for Oxford – where she went to university –because she “felt a bit embarrassed.”

She also revealed she started university essays at 2am the night before the deadline and that the coronavirus pandemic thwarted her plans to have a gap year. And the interview even covers her favourite McDonald’s order.

People loved the warm and down to earth interview with the famous figure:

All we can add is so did we.