Margot Robbie offered obscene amount of money to sell pictures on foot fetish website

Australian actress Margot Robbie was offered an obscene amount of money to sell pictures of her feet on a fetish website.

The 33-year-old Barbie actress was made an offer of £250,000 ($490,988 AUD) by a woman named Liz who is a popular creator on the website Fun With Feet which allows people to buy and sell images of feet for cash.

In a letter addressed to Robbie, Liz claimed she looks like the actress and proposed the idea of collaborating on some Barbie-inspired content that would “earn us both millions”.

She wrote: “Dear Margot, My name is Liz and I make thousands selling feet pics on Fun With Feet… I also look a lot like you. Barbie is all women, but we really are Barbie - Stereotypical Barbie, anyway.

“I would love to collaborate with you on some Barbie-inspired content that’ll earn us both millions. Plus, Fun with Feet is offering to pay you £250K as a starting bonus. If I’m right, we’ll be able to capitalise on our likeness - and the world’s obsession with all things Barbie - to no end, all thanks to our feet!”

Liz claimed that people already come to her because she looks like Robbie and that her “stereotypical Barbie feet” are already an “insane earner”.

She ended her offer, writing: “If you would be at all interested in working with me, contact the Fun with Feet team and we can twin on some blockbuster foot content! We were made for this!”

The offer was also extended to Robbie’s male co-star Ryan Gosling, for some “amazing Ken and Barbie-themed foot content”. There are no suggestions that either Hollywood actor has responded to Liz's bizarre offer.

