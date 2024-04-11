Margot Robbie's film company is making a movie about another family favourite toy

Margot Robbie’s film company is making a movie based on the family favourite board game, Monopoly.

Robbie famously starred in the 2023 hit film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, which became an international phenomenon and the highest-grossing film of the year, making $1.38bn (£1.1bn).

On Wednesday (10 April) it was announced that the actor’s production company LuckyChap is now producing a film based on the board game Monopoly.

According to the Hollywood Reporter , the Monopoly film has already been in development for over a decade. LuckyChap and Hasbro Entertainment, a part of the toy company which owns the game, will produce it.

Back in January, Robbie told Variety : “We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has.

“I don’t know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can’t it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that.”

Fans of the star reacted to the news online and the response was mixed.

One person said: “Omgggggggggg is everything going to be a f***ing live action??”

“Oh no they’re gonna make the old Monopoly guy hot aren’t they,” another said.





Someone else wrote: “They’re running out of ideas, I fear.”

Another argued: “A movie about people going into neighborhoods, buying up all the property and charging as much rent as possible. Wouldn’t this just be about the housing crisis?”

Head of film for Hasbro Entertainment, Zev Foreman, said: “As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities.”

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking