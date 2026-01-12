Mark Ruffalo gets emotional on Golden Globes red carpet over ICE shooting

At the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, Mark Ruffalo became emotional as he used his moment in the spotlight to protest recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) violence.

Ruffalo and several other stars wore black-and-white “Be Good” and “ICE Out” pins to honour Renee Good, a Minneapolis mother fatally shot by an ICE agent, and to highlight broader concerns about immigration enforcement.

Speaking to reporters, Ruffalo explained his pin was “for Renee Good and for people in the United States who are feeling scared today,” reflecting his deep upset over the events and his hope for change.

His poignant red-carpet message underscored how Hollywood’s biggest night became a platform for political expression and empathy.

