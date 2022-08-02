Actress Megan Fox has suggested she and Kourtney Kardashian could set up an OnlyFans together after sharing behind-the-scenes moments of a sexy shoot they did for Skims.

Last year, the pair posed together for a shoot for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand which saw them stripped down to their underwear and feeding each other fruit.

On her Instagram, Fox shared un-seen polaroids from the shoot with her 20.3 million followers and teased them by asking if they should start an OnlyFans account together.

In the images, the pair can be seen entangled together in various poses – in one image, Kardashian is straddling Fox who is sitting on a toilet.

One photo shows the pair on all fours with their faces touching as they both look up at the camera.

Fox wrote on Instagram: “BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It’s fair to say the images have got fans hot under the collar, as many jokingly suggested the pair should just date.

One person commented: “Don't threaten us with a good time.”

Another said: “Yes. Yes you should. Yes please.”

Kardashian herself responded writing: “We’re so cute.”

Someone else wrote: “yall should just date each other.”

“These photos just added 10 years to my life,” another Instagrammer commented.

The two celebrities became friends after they started dating musician friends Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker and Kardashian got married earlier this year, while Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are also engaged.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.