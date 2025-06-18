Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's distinctive name for their daughter revealed

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the unique name of his baby, whom he shares with Megan Fox, in a sweet new Instagram post.

The rapper and singer - real name Colson Baker - posted a video of himself playing the ukulele to his daughter, who was sitting in a bouncer off camera but appeared to be enjoying her dad's music as she cooed while she rocked back and forth.

MGK and Fox welcomed their first child together three months ago, and in the caption of the post, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer shared the distinctive name they chose for her.

"Saga Blade Fox-Baker thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox", he posted.

Previously, MGK took to Instagram to announce the birth of baby Saga on March 27 with an adorable black and white video of him holding his daughter's hand.

"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed," he told his 9.1 million followers.



Both MGK and Fox have children from previous relationships. MGK has a 15-year-old daughter Casie he shares with ex Emma Cannon and Fox has three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband and fellow actor Brian Austin Green.

In 2020, MGK and Fox met while filming 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' together, and after going public as a couple in June, it was in January 2022 when they got engaged.

Then November 2024 is when Fox announced her pregnancy, taking to Instagram with her holding her bump covered in black body paint, accompanied by an image of a positive pregnancy test.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” she wrote as the emotional caption, which touched on her previous pregnancy loss.

A month later in December, it was reported that the couple ended their two-year engagement.

Elsewhere, Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green's beef explained, and New parents Megan Fox and MGK flooded with congratulatory messages.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.