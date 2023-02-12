Megan Fox has set social media ablaze after hinting she is no longer with rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) in a particularly “petty” fashion.

The pair reportedly started dating back in 2020, before getting engaged in January last year. Their relationship has raised eyebrows amid reports of the duo drinking each other’s blood, chaining themselves by their fingernails and MGK giving Fox an engagement ring made of thorns.

Totally normal behaviour.

Except fans of Fox are now convinced that the actress and Machine Gun Kelly are no longer seeing each other, based on a series of “petty” cryptic messages on the Transformers star’s Instagram account.

In particular, Fox has deleted any posts featuring her and MGK, and now only follows three accounts on her profile: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem.

Her following of Eminem is being interpreted as being particularly pointed, given the rapper previously took aim at Kelly on his track “Not Alike” – part of his 2018 album, Kamikaze.

The track goes: “I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f*** you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims and sure as f*** don’t sneak-diss / But keep commentin’ on my daughter Hailie.”

That last bit is seemingly in relation to Kelly previously calling Eminem’s daughter Hailie “hot as f***” back in 2012.

In an interview with the rapper Sway, the musician – real name Marshall Mathers – shared the real, “petty” reason for targeting Kelly, claiming MGK was arguing Eminem was “hindering his career”.

“I don’t give a f*** about your career. You think I actually f***in’ think about you? You know how many f***ing rappers that are better than you? You’re not even in the f***ing conversation,” he fumed.

Meanwhile Kelly has fired shots at Eminem in his diss track Rap Devil” with lyrics attacking a “f***ing dweeb” who “[reads] the dictionary and [stays] inside”.

If that follow wasn’t a nod to things not exactly being all too cosy between Fox and Kelly right now, the model also posted lyrics from Pray You Catch Me by Beyoncé, complete with several bathroom photos of her with hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos and a video of a letter burning in fire.

“You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath,” the caption reads.

The 2016 track from Beyoncé’s album Lemonade sparked rumours of the singer’s husband Jay-Z being unfaithful – to which the rapper appeared to respond on his track 4:44 by saying: “If my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do. You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?"

And so naturally, social media users are wondering if Fox is levelling the same accusation at Kelly, and are nonetheless giddy at the apparent drama:

Others joked that if Fox is newly single again, it might be an opportunity for comedian Pete Davidson to shoot his shot:

While Fox no longer follows him on Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly still follows the model on his account, and is yet to comment on the speculation.

indy100 has approached Machine Gun Kelly’s representatives for comment.

