A right-wing broadcast network seemingly accused Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly of satanism, after Fox revealed she and her fiancé drank each other's blood in a ritual ceremony shortly after getting engaged.

One America News, otherwise known as OANN, is a cable news channel that often promotes conspiracy theories associated with the far-right.

The organization has spread falsehoods about Covid-19, the 2020 election, the January 6 insurrection, and more.

During a broadcast, a correspondent spoke about the negative influence Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, have on religion amongst younger people.

"They have, literally, the ability to manipulate the minds of an entire generation and the youth as they watch this," the correspondent said. "This is what you begin to see in a society and a generation that forsakes God and that removes God from absolutely everything."

According to reporting from Rolling Stone, several people on Telegram expressed their discontent with the couple's "Satanic blood rituals".

Back in April, Fox shared with Glamour UK that she and Baker drank "a few drops" of each other's blood in a ritual ceremony shortly after the two got engaged.

The actress has openly shared her love for the metaphysical world throughout her career but it seems nobody was expecting the blood-drinking ritual to be part of that.

Recently, a group of vampires extended some professional advice about consuming blood to the couple.

OAN along with The Saxon and The Christian Post reported on the blood-drinking quote Fox gave to Glamour and expressed concern about promoting the ceremony.

The Saxon called it "terrifying" and The Christina Post called it "dabbling in the dark arts."

Fox and Baker have been together since 2020 and got engaged in January 2021. The couple is known for their punk-rock attitude and style.

