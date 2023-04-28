The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has got people doing a double take with her latest career move, with many mistakenly thinking she has joined WWE.

In a report from Variety, Meghan has signed up for representation with the Hollywood talent agency WME, in what will be seen as a lucrative acquisition for the company, which already boasts clients such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and tennis great Serena Williams.

Meghan's team at WME will include Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel as well as top agents Jill Smoller and Brad Slater. While she does have experience as an actor a return to that field is not thought to be on the agenda. Film and television and brand partnerships are more likely to be explored.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While this is obviously intriguing news from a Meghan and Harry perspective, the news has sideswiped a few people who have mistakenly read WME as 'WWE' aka World Wrestling Entertainment leading to some very puzzled reactions.













Just for the record, Meghan Markle has not signed with WWE although we do think she'd have great promo skills and would love to see her work a program with Dominik Mysterio.

You never know, maybe her new colleague The Rock could give her some tips.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.