Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their positions as senior royals in 2020, the two have built media brands to tell their story.

It began with the launch of the couple's media companies Archewell Audio and Archwell Productions.

Meghan, 41, launched her podcast Archetypes earlier this year under her production company. Spotify reportedly paid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex $18 million (£15 million) for a 3-year podcast deal.

From there, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly signed a $20 million (£18.4 million) book deal with Penguin House Random for his upcoming memoir Spare.

Now, the two have released their highly anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan which highlights the couple's love story from the start to the present day.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The first three episodes, which were released on Thursday, highlight the couple's initial meeting, their courtship, engagement, and subsequently the public's reaction.

From the racism Meghan faced to the Royal Family's reaction, Harry & Meghan shows the vulnerable moments in the couple's relationship. It also includes interviews with family, friends, journalists, and historians familiar with Meghan and Prince Harry.

But sharing the intimate and difficult moments in their relationship did not come without generous compensation.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry received $100 million (£88 million) for the docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were "grateful to have the ability to share our love story through such as esteemed creative team and with the global reach of Netflix."

“We hope it helps others to heal, and to feel inspired," they added.

Meghan and Prince Harry began working with Netflix in September 2020, they announced they were working on docuseries in October 2022.

Netflix will release the remaining three episodes on 15 December.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.