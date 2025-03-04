Meghan Markle's new Netflix show, With love, Meghan, is providing some much-needed comfort TV for fans, as the former royal takes us into the kitchen as she cooks up home favourites, following its release today (4 March).

In the show she's joined by Prince Harry as well as other famous faces, including Mindy Kaling, Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, and makeup artist, Daniel Martin.

With love, Meghan - Official Netflix trailer With love, Meghan - Official Netflix trailer Source: Netflix

It's been noted that the show wasn't filmed in the couple's Montecito mansion, but rather another lovely home worth $6.2 million, just up the road. Nestled within a gated community, the home boasts eight acres of land, and is owned by the influential Cipolla family.

Throughout the episodes, we see Meghan rustle up seemingly easy crowd favourites, including a sweet Victoria sponge and silky focaccia - however, if you thought that meant you could follow along at home - be sure to check your bank balance first.

After watching the episodes carefully, fans have noticed that despite such a laidback approach to cooking, the high-end equipment used to make the dishes comes in at over $20,000. That's one expensive cake.

Ready to add some of the pricey pieces to your collection? Here's everything we spotted...

Thermador Range cooker, $19,000

Netflix/Thermador

While the cooker doesn't belong to Meghan and is part of the house rented for the filming of the show, it's one of the best on the market, and has a bunch more features than one belonging to your average person. The $19,000 cooker can steam, has a warming drawer, and can be controlled remotely by your phone.

Copper pans, $750

Sous Chef

A whole host of copper pans can be seen hanging on the wall above the cooker throughout the show, and they're a popular choice with chefs thanks to their excellent thermal conduction, making them heat quicker, and more evenly. The catch? They'll cost a pretty penny more than your non-sticks.

Astier de Villatte salad bowl, $345

Netflix/Astier de Villatte

While Meghan is whipping up a dessert for her friend, Abigail Spencer, she can be seen using this pricey salad bowl to hold her chopped strawberries. The same bowl has been spotted in her own kitchen in other videos.

Walnut chopping boards, $75

Netflix/Daylesford Organic

While the black walnut chopping boards we see at the back of the kitchen appear to be for decorative purposes only, they definitely give the space that quiet luxury edge Meghan appears to be going for.

Vitamix E320 Explorian Blender, $560

Vitamix

This powerful mixer isn't unique to Meghan - in fact, it has a whole host of other celebrity fans including Miranda Kerr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Zac Efron - so they must be onto something. It could be because it has a huge 64-ounce blending container that still fits easily below overhead cabinets, powerful stainless steel blades, and cup adapters that mean you can take your blended goodies on the go with you.

Le Creuset Cast Iron braiser, $415

Le Creuset

'Brioche' is one of Le Creuset's newest sell-out colours, and Meghan's braising pan is seen in the show being used to make focaccia. Their range of pans are super popular due to their durability (they're made from cast iron which can last a lifetime), and fun range of shades.

Finery apron, $85

Netflix/Finery

One of many aprons Meghan is seen wearing in the show is a collaboration between Finery and Korean-American chef, Roy Choi, who stars in the episode alongside her. This was likely gifted given that they're pals, but if you want the same one it'll set you back $85.

Shun 7-piece knife set, $1,071

Netflix

We see Meghan using the Shun ‘Classic Blonde 7” Shantoku Knife’ a few times during different episodes, which on is $170. However, if you look closely, you'll notice she has an entire block of the chef's knives, with seven of them coming in at over $1,000.

Earth + Elements Blue Peony plate, $70 each

Netflix

If Meghan Markle's using it, there's little wonder it's going to sell out, and that includes this blue peony plates from LA-based ceramics studio, Earth + Elements. The dinner plates are hand-made and come in at $70 each, so you won't want to drop them on the floor.

With Love, Meghan, is now streaming on Netflix

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.