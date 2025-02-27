This much-loved 8-time Oscar-nominated film is leaving Netflix in days

Netflix has officially announced every TV show and film they'll be saying goodbye to in March, and some firm favourites are out.

The monthly cull sees shows leave the platform to make way for newer stuff, but not everyone will be happy with this month's choices - in fact, one of those in the firing line is an eight-time-Oscar-nominated film that's nothing short of a classic.

However, it's not all doom and gloom, because as we saw with theHarry Potter franchise, some shows and films leave the platform, only to return months or years later...it always seemingly helps if fans kick off on social media too.

Blended, 21 Bridges, Sixteen Candles, and all six seasons of The Mindy Project will be gone on 1 March, along with Scooby-Doo 1 and 2, Mr Peabody & Sherman, Back To 1989, and A Haunted House.

15 March says au revoir to Mister America, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and WHAM!: Last Christmas Unwrapped - which only came out in 2024.

Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the films leaving Mad Max

Aftersun, starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio leaves later in the month on 21 March. The film the story of a father and daughter on holiday in the late nineties, and it bagged a number of award nominations upon its release in 2022, including BAFTAs and Academy Awards.

By the end of the month, on 31 March, there'll also no longer be Godzilla vs Kong, Mad Mad: Fury Road, and all three seasons of The Windsors.

However, all of the above are arguably not the most devastating loss of all, because on 1 March, Inception will no longer be on Netflix.

The 2011 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio has become a cult classic over its 15-year-release, and has had 220 award nominations, as well as 159 wins.

Eight of those nominations were Academy Awards.

For those who haven't watched it, its plot reads: "Cobb steals information from his targets by entering their dreams. He is wanted for his alleged role in his wife's murder and his only chance at redemption is to perform a nearly impossible task."

How very Christopher Nolan.

And with its removal from the streaming platform just days away, fans are already expressing their devastation at the decision.





Run, don't walk while you still can.

