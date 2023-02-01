Molly-Mae Hague reveals daughter’s unique name - and it’s raising eyebrows

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague probably used up all of her 24 hours coming up with a name for her new-born daughter with boxer Tommy Fury, and now she’s finally announced her first child is called Bambi – after the Disney character.

Hague gave birth to the child on 23 January, sharing the news on her Instagram page a week later.

On Wednesday, accompanied with a picture of a yawning baby resting in a cot with cloud lanterns above her, a Bambi plushie beside her and a yellow neon light on the wall in the background, she wrote the name “Bambi” in the caption.

In a series of posts to her Instagram Stories, Hague praised her “perfect tiny angel” and said was “obsessed with being your mum”.

Meanwhile, Fury posted his own snap of him cuddling Bambi, describing her as “Daddy’s little girl. Forever.”

Adorable, but over on Twitter, people were a bit confused by the name choice – especially considering what happens in the classic animated film:

And news of Hague and Fury’s new arrival hasn’t exactly gone the way they expected it to, as controversial influencer Jake Paul came under fire for apparently leaking the news before Hague had chance to do so.

On Friday - four days after the baby was born, but another four before the reality TV star shared the news – Paul tweeted: “Tommy has no excuses now… Baby’s born.”

When Hague shared the birthday of Bambi on Monday, Paul went further and said in a “tasteless”, since-deleted comment: “Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out.”

The pair were set to fight in late 2021, but Fury withdrew from the bout due to an injury and illness. He also had to cancel a rescheduled fight in August due to travel issues preventing him fighting in the US.

They are now set to fight at the end of February in Saudi Arabia.

