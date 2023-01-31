Every Molly-Mae Hague baby name theory as internet eagerly awaits announcement

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have finally welcomed their baby daughter into the world, but fans are still waiting to hear what they've named the tot.

Theories have been swirling the internet for weeks, with Cloud, Halo, Nephele, and Mayo as some of the most-predicted suggestions.

The influencer has already ruled out 'cloud' (after fans noticed it appearing consistently in her captions), saying she just liked the emoji.

However, an Instagram account has been set up for 'Nephele Fury', prompting rumours it could have been made by the couple.

