Mr Beast responds after report of his death goes viral

The internet has seen it's fair share of celebrity death hoaxes - and now YouTuber MrBeast is the latest star to be the subject of morbid rumours.

As the most-subscribed creator on YouTube (137m), MrBeast - real name Jimmy Donaldson - rose to popularity with his videos where he pulled off expensive stunts and charitable ventures.

Given his massive following, it's no surprise that any personal news about Donaldson would gain viral attention - even if the news that is circulating is not true.

That's exactly what happened when someone on Twitter claimed that MrBeast had passed away.

"I cant believe MrBeast died… gone too soon man… you’ll never be forgotten you legend," the tweet read, which quickly gathered momentum and at the time of writing received 12.9m views and 155,000 likes.

While many didn't believe the post, it managed to get the attention of MrBeast himself who appeared to be confused as to how the tweet had gone so viral.

"Why does this have 100,000 likes? Lol," the 24-year-old YouTuber wrote - confirming he is very much alive and well.

Twitter has added its own context section on the tweet which read: "The following sources do not mention Mr Beast passing away: - https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/MrBeast - https://youtube.com/@MrBeast - https://www.instagram.com/mrbeast/?hl=en."

In the replies to MrBeast's tweet, some mentioned what he previously revealed his wish for when he dies, and wants the final video on his channel to be a “last person with their hand on my tombstone wins the channel,” challenge among his closest friends.

Meanwhile, the original tweet who spread the rumour replied to MrBeast with a specific request.

"Bro came back to life just to reply to my tweet 😭💀 (ill delete it if you send me $10000)," they wrote.

