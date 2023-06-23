Jordan Peterson wants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to fight 'naked'

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s potential fight has sent social media into a frenzy – but one person is particularly interested in it.

Rightwing celebrity psychology professor Jordan Peterson has been tweeting about the touted cage match between the two tech billionaires in recent days, and has even suggested it could get a little, er, erotic.

The Canadian reposted a news article about the fight on 22 June, asking: “Naked or clothed?”

Five hours later inspiration struck again, and Peterson returned to the thread to say: “And there should definitely be oil involved.”

Reports have been circulating that a fight between two could take place after Musk, the founder of Tesla and owner of Twitter, raised the idea in a response to Zuckerberg’s Meta planning to roll out a competing service.









Facebook founder Zuckerberg, who according to Bloomberg data is the world’s tenth-richest person, then posted a screenshot of Musk’s comments on Instagram. The caption read: “Send Me Location.”



In later tweets, Musk said: “If this is for real, I will do it.”

Peterson had a few odd questions about the upcoming fight TalkTV

He also proposed the Las Vegas UFC Octagon as a potential venue and quipped that his typical workout was throwing his children in the air. He also gave details of his preferred fighting technique: lying on people in a manoeuvre he calls “The Walrus".

For Zuckerberg, it means his love of MMA could quickly turn into something more serious. The Meta chief executive first found the sport in 2020 and quickly became a fan, studying several martial arts including Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Separately, UFC president Dana White has said the two are “absolutely dead serious,” adding in a 22 June interview with TMZ that he “probably spent an hour-and-a-half on the phone” with the billionaires.

“They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it,” White said. “Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, ‘Is (Elon) serious?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask him.’ I asked him, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m dead serious.'”

Whether it goes ahead or not, it could be time to break out the popcorn.

