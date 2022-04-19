As the trailer for the new Marvel film has been released, fans have been left shocked by the transformation of actor Natalie Portman.

Yesterday, the advert for Thor: Love and Thunder was unveiled to fans for the first time and since then people have been commenting on how “jacked” Portman looks.

The 1 minute and 29-second long clip has been viewed almost 20 million times since being released on 18th April.

In the clip, it is confirmed that Portman is to return to the franchise as the character Jane Foster, having taken a break and missing out on the film Thor: Ragnarok in 2017.

Thor: Love and Thunder focuses on Marvel’s Norse god Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth. But, despite most of the trailer being dedicated to his character, the final moments depicting Portman as the new Thor has captured attention for just how big her arms look.

Many have speculated that the Israeli-American actress has hit the gym in preparation for her role as she is seen wielding the Mjolnir war hammer towards the end of the commercial.

On social media, fans pointed out Portman's transformation and posted in admiration.

On Twitter, one person appeared to be reacting to the new trailer, writing: “Natalie Portman is JACKED!!! Holy moly.”

Someone else asked other users: “Is it just me or did Natalie Portman get completely jacked?”

Another wrote: “Appreciation tweet for Natalie Portman’s arms in Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Someone else said: “Jacked Natalie Portman era let's gooooo.”



Portman appeared to confirm that she was working out for the role in an interview in October 2020. The actress told Yahoo US: “I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles.

“If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor.

“She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

Chris Hemsworth's personal trainer has previously given fans tips on how to build muscle and revealed that protein shakes are not the answer.





