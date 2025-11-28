The animated-meets-real-life girl group HUNTR/X took centre stage at the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, delivering a high-energy live performance of their hit single 'Golden'.

Backed by dancers in golden gloves and costumed to reflect their animated selves, vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI brought the upbeat track to life on the streets of New York, complete with confetti bursts and a massive balloon of the beloved demon-cat from their film KPop Demon Hunters.

The spectacle fused K-pop glamour with Thanksgiving tradition, and delivered one of the parade’s most talked-about moments.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings