Perez Hilton says he’s now filled with ‘shame and regret’ for dunks on Britney in the past

Gossip columnist Perez Hilton says he “carries deep shame and regret” for how he behaved in the past about Britney Spears.

He told Sky News on Thursday that he takes “full accountability” for the comments he made on his gossip site and said, “I can’t say I was just young and dumb.”

“I know I didn’t express myself as well as I could have. I didn’t lead with empathy and compassion.

“I absolutely apologize and carry deep shame and regret.”

His comments came shortly after Britney Spears’ court hearing to end her father’s 13-year conservatorship.

During the 20-minute recording, the ‘Stronger’ singer revealed how “traumatised” the past years have left her. She alleged that the team acted against her will by refusing to let her remove her IUD contraception so she could have children with her boyfriend, Sam Ashgari.

The 39-year-old said, “I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do.

All I want is to own my money... and for this to end. And for my boyfriend to be able to f***ing drive me in his car.”

“And honestly... I want to be able to sue my family.”

Twitter users were divided on Perez’s apology. Morgan Jerkins, Senior Culture Editor for The Undefeated criticised the 43-year-old’s past approach to reporting, by saying he profited off celebrity’s trauma and mental health battles. She said:

“One of the main reasons why Perez Hilton was as relevant as he was in the mid-aughts was because he profited off of many female starlets’ trauma, addiction, and mental health struggles.

He wasn’t some great interviewer. He wasn’t offering astute culture criticism. He was a bully”

Another wrote, “not Perez Hilton acting like a performative activist during the #FreeBritney movement after mocking and bashing her in the media”

Others commended Perez for his accountability. One tweet read: “At least your being a man and apologizing for your words not a lot of boys out there will admit to their mistakes”

While another thanked the gossip columnist for finally apologising.