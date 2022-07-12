Pete Davidson told men to "shave your d***" in a funny new commercial for the men's grooming company MANSCAPED.

Within the funny promo for the company's Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer, the Saturday Night Live alum can be seen in a bunch of outtakes as he gave his freestyle pitch.

And it didn't seem to be scripted.

Some of the lines Davidson said were "Surprise your girlfriend!"... "Let's show them how hairless we could be, boys…" Presentation matters. Don't make me get specific because I will."

He also said a very blunt one - "Shave your d***. Shave it, baby."

He concludes his grooming pitch by saying that he has a "hot date" and that he's been using the brand's products "long enough" that he believed it was time to begin doing business with the company.

Alongside gaining money for being the brand's new face - among other parts, as he noted - for the next four years, Davidson also landed a deal with MANSCAPED to become an actual shareholder. This appears to indicate that he sees the value in the brand.

The MANSCAPED promo is the comedian's sixth sponsorship, at least. His others are with H&M, Hellmann's, Calvin Klein, Moose Knuckles and Smartwater

Elsewhere, Davidson has made his NSFW on-screen debut in The Kardashians season two.

The second season of the Hulu show sees Kourtney Kardashian's wedding preparations as well as Kylie Jenner gearing up to give birth to her second child.

There's also a heavier focus on Kim Kardashian and Davidson's relationship as they get more serious.

Towards the end of the trailer, the SKIMS founder and mogul can be heard asking Davidson the following: "Babe, do you want to come take a shower with me real quick?"

He smirked, stopped what he was doing, and ran.

