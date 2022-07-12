Pete Davidson makes Kardashians debut in season two with NSFW comment

Pete Davidson has finally made his on-screen debut in The Kardashians season two trailer with an NSFW entrance.

Season two of the Hulu show sees Kourtney's wedding preparations as well as Kylie getting ready to give birth to her second child, and a heavier focus on Kim and Pete's relationship as things get more serious.

Towards the end of the trailer, Kim can be heard saying to Pete: "Babe, do you want to come take a shower with me real quick?" before he smirks, drops everything, and runs.

