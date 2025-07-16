Everyone knows just how wildly out of control things can spin online, and no one knows that better right now than Zoe Rae, the influencer sister of Molly-Mae Hague, who's been the subject of mockery over a holiday to Bali gone-wrong.

The 28-year-old and her husband, Danny, had recently been on the holiday of a lifetime to the Indonesian province for their first wedding anniversary, when they decided to leave the island after just 48 hours, because it wasn't what they expected.

"Since landing in Bali, something for us wasn't quite right", she said in a YouTube video, admitting they'd jetted off to Dubai to finish their trip.

"We came here with high expectations because we had seen on social media that everyone was having such a lovely time. Lovely places to eat and beaches, and lovely gyms and coffee shops", she continued.

"I don't think the reality of Bali is shown much at all, and I do think it is down to a lot of influencers posting the more luxury side of things.





@mollymaehague.uk Bali wasn’t for Zoe and Danny ✨🙁 #bali #holidays #fyp #foryoupagee #explore #vlog #viral #youtubers #goviral #viralvideos @zoerae

"Before joining the army, I spent five months travelling South East Asia. I did Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, I did a lot and spent time in these countries. But there is something very different about Bali.

"We got told Uluwatu where we are now is one of the best places to go, so if this is one of the better places, I'm not sure where the other places are like."

Danny then joined the video and said: "You either go on holiday to travel and experience culture or you want to go away and relax."

Zoe continued: "Yeah, and we could have got a flight tomorrow as today is our anniversary, but time is precious and we just want to get out, and why delay it.

"We missed the mark, maybe we didn't do our own research, maybe it is our own fault. I did a lot of research though.

"I think it is just personal preference, and our preference was that this isn't for us, and we are making the executive decision to go enjoy our anniversary somewhere we know that we love and can relax and can drink the water."

Bali is well-documented for being a developing place, and as such, away from the luxury hotels and tourist excursions, the lifestyle for locals isn't all Instagram cracks it up to be.

However, given that Zoe and Danny were staying in a five-star hotel, they quickly became the subject of mockery online for supposedly living in a bubble.

@lifewithxhelani my opinions that nobody asked for, but Bali has been my favourite place I’ve ever travelled to!! It’s already such a privilege to be able to travel to that part of the world and learn more about the culture, history and ofc the people! To go from a place like that, to Dubai is unfathomable to me but I have no money looool . . #zoerae #zoeraehague #bali #fyp #influencers #baliholiday #socialmedia #celebrity

"I find this really surprising seeing as you travelled this part of the world. Everywhere there is like this - the 5* resorts are social media worthy but ultimately it’s a developing area of the world and lots of the people there live in poverty", one person wrote.

"It is a poor country and I think people forget that and expect it to be like Dubai when that isn’t the reality", another added.

"It's kinda crazy people only do research on TikTok", someone else penned.

Now, Zoe has taken to TikTok to set the record straight on the clip, and insists it was "taken out of context", making what was seemingly ignorance look far worse than what it was.

"I believe a lot of it has been taken out of context from everyone (not just you!)", she wrote in the comments section of a video with someone weighing-in on the situation.

Zoe Rae

"We realised we weren’t going to achieve the relaxing holiday we wanted in Bali so just booked our flight back earlier and our layover was Dubai so it just made sense! We could relax there, we weren’t intending to travel so maybe Bali as a holiday destination wasn’t right for us."

Since the revelation, a number of followers have leapt to her defence.

"She has such a strong point. No one shows how polluted and dirty Bali is! And how unkept it’s become. I spent 4 years in Bali and even tho I love the island her point is so valid. It’s not a relaxing 7 day holiday when traffic takes 4h to get to the other side of the island", one fan wrote.

"She’s allowed to dislike a holiday destination without everyone being asked their ‘thoughts’ on it!", someone else noted.

Case closed.

Why not read...

Molly Mae breaks silence over Dubai holiday with Tommy Fury following fan speculation

Molly-Mae opens up on future of relationship with Tommy Fury in new documentary

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings