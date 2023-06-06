Pete Davidson leaves sweary voicemail to Peta after they criticised him for buying a dog

Pete Davidson had some choice words for PETA, telling the animal rights organisation to "suck my d***" when he was called out by them for buying a dog instead of adopting one.

This unpredictable beef began when the former SNL comedian and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders were spotted buying cavapoo puppy in New York recently.

It came after the death of the Davidson's two-year-old dog Henry last month who had "unfortunately got very sick very fast," and Davidson described in a message how he, along with his mum and sister, "are broken and will miss him forever."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But since being spotted purchasing a new pup, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) have criticised Davidson's choice not to adopt.

"It's tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match," said Daphna Nachminovitch, the Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations at PETA to TMZ on June 5.







Davidson left an a voicemail to Daphna Nachminovitch, the Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations at PETA which had a number of expletives Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Since shelters in New York and across the country are overflowing with homeless animals, PETA urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future.”

Given the public denouncement, the message appeared to reach Davidson who decided to leave an explicit voicemail to Nachminovitch, that was obtained by TMZ.





"Hi, my name is Pete Davidson. This message is for Daphna. Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn’t adopt a dog. I just want to let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs so I have to get a specific breed," he explained.

"I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs, and my mom’s f****** dog who’s 2 years old died a week prior and we’re all so sad so I had to get a specific dog.

"So why don’t you do your research before you f****** create news stories for people because you’re a boring tired f***? F*** you and suck my d***!"

Since then PETA has hit back at the Bupkis actor and said in a statement to TMZ: "If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased."

Then Davidson himself provided a statement to TMZ where he admitted he used a "poor choice of words" in the voicemail but added: "I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family."

"I haven't seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment."

"Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse."

Elsewhere, Peta have been mocked as the animal rights organisation uses dinosaurs to make bizarre argument.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

