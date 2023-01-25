Pete Davidson appears to have removed his Kim Kardashian tattoos

Pete Davidson appeared to have ditched his tattoos dedicated to Kim Kardashian as he hit the beach on holiday with his new, rumoured girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

The former SNL star had five inkings for the star, including initials of her and her kids, and 'My girl is a lawyer' on his collarbone.

“I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me", Kim told Ellen DeGeneres last year - but it appears Pete has.

