Piers Morgan used an image of Prince Louis to mock Meghan Markle on Twitter - drawing criticism online.

As the royal family made their appearance for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee on Thursday, many noticed Prince Louis' expressive face while standing on the balcony.

Covering his ears and eyes, and making funny faces people immediately turned the young prince's face into a meme, including Morgan, 57.

Taking to Twitter the Piers Morgan Uncensored host compiled the princes' faces into a collage and wrote, "Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?"

Morgan is well known for his dislike for Meghan Markle, there are countless times he has posted about her in a negative way beyond his infamous opinions which led to his departure fromGood Morning Britain.

In response to his tweet making a negative joke about the former royal, people responded to Morgan asking him to stop.

"You need to let it go, it has become an unhealthy infatuation. I too wanted to marry Harry, but I am not angry he choose Meghan instead..." Gerry wrote.

"Five years later and you're still obsessed," Pete said. Many echoed Pete's comment asking Morgan why is still 'obsessed' with Meghan Markle.

Even during Morgan's recent interview with former President Donald Trump, he asked Trump about Meghan and Harry to which Trump said he thinks their marriage will end soon.

Meghan and Harry's appearance at the Queen's platinum jubilee marks the first time the couple have attended a royal event since March 2020.

The two left the royal family as senior members in 2020 and revealed in an explosive interview with Oprah the racism Markle felt as a member of the family.

Morgan on the other hand has always accused Markle of lying.

