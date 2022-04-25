Donald Trump convinced Meghan Markle will leave Prince Harry for 'some other guy'

Donald Trump has predicted a bleak future for the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he expressed his dislike for the couple, and branded the Duke an 'embarrassment'.

"I want to know what's going to happen when Harry decides he's had enough of being bossed around," Trump said.

“Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what's going to happen when it ends, okay.”

The full interview airs on 25 April on TalkTV.



