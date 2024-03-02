Brit Awards viewers can't take their eyes off host Maya Jama

Maya Jama took to the stage as one of the hosts for the 2024 Brit Awards - and she has been a hit with viewers.

The Love Island host swapped the villa for the O2 Arena and was joined by co-hosts Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp to present the annual music awards ceremony.

In her announcement that she would be co-hosting, the 29-year-old said: ""I can’t wait to hit the stage with Maya and Roman to celebrate these amazing artists at The O2!"

"I'm really excited to be hosting The BRIT Awards alongside Clara and Roman. I've worked alongside the incredible team at the BRITs for years now and it's something I always watched, and wanted to be a part of, growing up - so it's amazing to be on the stage this year hosting it!

Since appearing on everyone's TV screens viewers have been showing their love for Jama:











































Elsewhere, Maya Jama and Stormzy fans rejoice as couple rekindle their relationship, and people aren't feeling the 2024 Brit Awards.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.