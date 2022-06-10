Thousands of fans flocked to Rebel Wilson's Instagram post to congratulate the star on coming out.

The Senior Year actress, 42, took to the platform on Thursday (9 June) and opened up about her new partner, Ramona Agruma, with a heartwarming message. Underneath the photo of the pair, Wilson penned: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

Agruma is tagged in Wilson's Instagram post, though her account is private. Her bio says reveals that she is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand. She is also a brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewellery.

Celebrities led the outpouring show of love and support, with Gilmore Girls actor Arielle Kebbel gushing: “So happy for you both."

Meanwhile, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer sent five heart emojis along with the message: “So much love!”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Love soon poured in across Twitter with one saying: "Rebel Wilson looks so happy with her new girlfriend. Everyone deserves love and happiness + the support coming out in their own time."



Another added: "Rebel Wilson having a girlfriend is the best news I’ve gotten in weeks I’m so happy rn."













Last month, Wilson told PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend" while keeping their identity under wraps.



"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," the star said.

"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



