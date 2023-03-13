Ricky Gervais had a blunt two word response to people calling him to host Oscars

British comedian Ricky Gervais has the best response to people calling on him to host the Oscars.

Last night, the 95th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony took place in Hollywood, hosted by the comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

But, during the show there were calls for the no-nonsense British comic Ricky Gervais to host instead, prompting a hilarious reaction from him.

Gervais has famously hosted the Golden Globes ceremony five times, in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2020. May of his jokes there sparked controversy for their brutal honesty and were often on the border of being acceptable.

On Twitter, one person wrote: “RT if you wish Ricky Gervais was hosting the Oscars tonight.”

They accompanied it with an 8-minute monologue of Gervais hosting the Golden Globes, throwing a whole host of insults at famous faces.

It seems Gervais himself did not agree, as he replied tweeting, “F**k That!” along with a crying laughing face emoji.

Responding to the tweet, one person wrote: “Maybe not fun for you, or the attendees, but comedy gold for the rest of us.”

Another added: “Best response.”

Someone else said: “Still… to this very day…the Heavyweight Champion of ‘award show’ opening monologues. @rickygervais was on fire!”

“People would actually watch it,” another argued.

One Twitter user claimed: “There is absolutely no way they would let this happen. Even though it would double their viewing figures.”

