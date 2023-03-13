Riley Reid teases Netflix collaboration

She's one of the biggest names in adult entertainment, and now she could be coming to your TV.

Riley Reid used her Instagram to tease a possible Netflix collaboration, leaving fans wondering what the X-rated actress had in story.

On her stories, she posted a selfie with the on-screen text: "Netflix and Zoom with me? So excited for a meeting I have today with Netflix. Big things are coming!"

What could it mean? Well, perhaps she's working on the upcoming PornHub documentary.

She might even be the subject of her very own documentary or biopic - or she could be following in the footsteps of fellow porn star Chloe Cherry who quit the industry to act. But we'll just have to wait and see.

If it's a documentary, however, there'd be plenty to cover.

Despite going on to become one of the most successful porn performers ever, she almost quit the industry because she hated it.

She sat down on the No Jumper podcastwith Adam22 where she opened up about her previous relationship with her "anti-porn" ex.

"I almost quit porn because I thought I hated porn, but then I realised I just hated him," she confessed.

Earlier this month she revealed why she gave up having on-camera sex with men.

The 31-year-old spoke during an appearance on the What They Don't Tell You podcast with Jordyn Jones, where she explained how filming boy-girl scenes has impacted her off-screen relationships and talked about her decision to stop doing them.

She said: “Especially as I grew a name for myself, it was hard to meet someone who [didn't] know who I was, so there was always that fandom.”

She's done pretty well out of it all, though, despite the hurdles; she recently bought a newly built $4.8m mansion in Pasadena, California.

The Florida native paid the amount in full for the four-bedroom, six-bathroom compound atop a massive 3.6-acre lot.

