Scott Disick's daughter called him out for dating younger women

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris and Khloé were on a mission to find a new girlfriend for Scott Disick, ex of Kourtney and father of their three children.

Since splitting from Kourtney in 2015, Disick has had numerous public relationships, with most of the women being significantly younger than him. Such as Sofia Richie, who was 19 when the pair started dating, whilst Disick was 34.

Ahead of their matchmaking, Kris and Khloé visited Disick to see what he was looking for in his next partner.

"I just need somebody who doesn't give up on somebody, you know?" Disick told Kris when asked to describe his perfect woman. "I have been through, like, a lot of different things. I definitely know I'm not easy and I'm not perfect."

Scott and Kourtney's 11-year-old daughter Penelope then entered the room, with Khloé enlisting her help to figure out what they should be looking for. But one requirement had viewers laughing: "Older".

Disick himself has acknowledged that in order to move on form Kourtney he should probably start dating someone "more age-appropriate".

Khloé suggested Disick start dating women in their "late 20s" but this didn't seem old enough for Penelope who said "No! 20s?! You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19."

Scott admitted he would date someone that age but it would "not be a good look".

Many viewers loved Penelope's bluntness:

However, some didn't see a funny side and thought it was "gross" that he would date someone only eight years older than his daughter.

