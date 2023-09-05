Sofia Richie finally shares tutorial on how to do her 'easy' signature sleek bun

Sofia Richie's sleek, tight bun has become somewhat a celebrity in its own right, and after months of guessing, she's finally revealed how she does it.

Surprisingly, the influencer always starts with wet hair, and dubs it her 'lazy girl' style, adding a hair mask and hair oil to get the sleek finish.

Richie divides her hair into three sections, before pulling each one back tightly. However, hairdressers are warning you shouldn't do it every day as not only is it going to result in a headache, it can also cause breakage.

