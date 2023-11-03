Selena Gomez sparks debate for deleting Instagram after her Israel–Hamas comments

Selena Gomez has announced she will be taking a break from Instagram, before making a reference to the Israel-Palestine war.

On 30 October, the actress told fans that she had stepped away from social media because her "heart breaks" from all of the "horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world."

"People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any group is horrific," she continued on her Instagram Story, before adding: "We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good."

She continued: "I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for anyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t."

The UNICEF ambassador went on to share a throwback snap of her and her little sister Gracie, writing: "Having a sister, every day has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives."

Gomez since returned to Instagram on Thursday (2 November) with a since-deleted post that read: "I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on."

Selena Gomez/Instagram





Her comments have since caused a stir online, with some accusing the star of having a "victim complex."

One wrote: "A literal genocide going on right now and Selena Gomez STILL found a way to make it about herself."

"Can Selena Gomez delete her account already without having to inform us," a third added.

Meanwhile, others showed support for the 31-year-old, with one fan writing: "Selena Gomez, you are a nice lady with a human heart and you are not a hypocrite like others. You and Angelina Jolie are the ones who the innocent lives salute. Don't listen to the trolls, we are with you. Of course, what is happening in Gaza is horribly heart-wrenching."

This isn't the first time the former Disney actress has stepped away from the online world.

In a 2022 interview on Good Morning America, she said it "changed [her] life completely."

"I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people," she said. "I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important...through people in my life."

