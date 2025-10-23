Selena Gomez drops bombshell that first ‘wedding dress’ was actually a decoy

The nuptials of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were undoubtedly one of our biggest "aww" moments of 2025, with the actor and singer sporting three Ralph Lauren looks for the intimate occasion.

Less than one year after their engagement, in September, the couple were joined by 170 family and friends at Santa Barbara's Sea Crest Nursery - where Selena even had Taylor Swift as a bridesmaid.

However, while it's not uncommon for celebrities to sport multiple looks during a wedding (or even a red carpet for that matter), the Only Murders in the Building star has revealed that the choice was for more than just Instagram photos.

The celebration started off with the star sharing a photo of her wearing a more ruched off-the-shoulder gown as they stood by a 'Just Married' cake, fooling fans into believing this was the gown she wore.

Another snap saw her with bestie, Taylor Swift, in a white sequin number with 3D floral detailing across the front, likely either from the evening celebrations, or her rehearsal dinner the night before.

However, it would be husband, Benny Blanco, that got the honours of sharing her 'real' dress days later: A white, sleeveless turtleneck dress with ruched satin on the bodice, lace trimming along the neckline, a low back, and a dramatic train that fanned out several feet behind her.





Despite appearing in photos, not every dress made it down the aisle, and in a new appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Selena revealed that the outfit changes were for privacy reasons.

“I tried to do this sneaky thing—I’m sure you can relate—but I didn’t want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me,” she said.

“I keep my life as private as I can, so that dress was initially for the [first] look", she added of the first photos, used as a decoy that would keep paparazzi at bay.

Although she looked incredible in every look, Selena maintains that the lace number she wore for the wedding itself was "her favourite".

