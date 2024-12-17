Snoop Dogg reveals his dream blunt rotation

Legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg , has finally revealed his dream blunt rotation - and he’s got some big names on the list.

While the 53-year-old hip-hop star has some huge hits, he is almost as famous for his love of smoking cannabis – so much so that a fake announcement that he was quitting sparked a big online reaction.

Snoop even has a personal joint roller whose salary even rose with inflation . And, if the rapper were to get his way, they may be busy rolling lots of joints after he revealed who, dead or alive, would be in his dream blunt rotation.

“I really want to smoke and do a record with Sade,” Snoop told Complex . “I think we would have a nice time smoking and then going right into a session that Dr. Dre produced.”

He said that the basketball legend Michael Jordan would also be on his list, with Snoop revealing that he once “smoked next to Michael Jackson”.

Snoop’s final pick was the iconic boxer, Muhammad Ali.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Getty Images

In the interview alongside him, producer Dr. Dre also dropped his perfect blunt rotation.

“I’m going to go with [Kurt] Cobain,” Dr. Dre said. “Ella Fitzgerald. I really like this version of her singing ‘Round Midnight’. Thelonious Monk and George Clinton.”

Dr. Dre explained that he “smoked one time with Snoop” and it’s fair to say he is hesitant to do it again.

“I f****** realise what God looks like,” he explained. “I’m never smoking with this motherf***** again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the two hip-hop icons discussed what the industry is like today.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to anybody right now, but I’m not really inspired by what’s happening with hip-hop these days,” said Dr. Dre.

“It’s not for me. I’ve always said I’m not going to disrespect it or anything like that, but I haven’t heard anything that makes me go, ‘F***, why didn’t I do that?’ I haven’t heard that in a long time, which makes my job easy to be honest.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings