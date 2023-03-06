YouTube star Sophia Grace gives birth to first child

Sophia Grace Brownlee has given birth to her first child.

The 19-year-old new mum went viral as a youngster with her cover Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" who she performed alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland was posted on YouTube by their parents.

Their singing and rapping even landed them an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Showback in 2011as eight-year-old Sophia and five-year-old were interviewed by the Hollywood host and even performed the song on the programme.

In her latest Instagram post on March 5, Sophia Grace announced the birth of her first child, a son whose name has not been revealed.

The singer from Harlow, Essex shared a black and white photo of her holding her newborn son's hand, with the caption of his birthday: "26.02.23," meaning he was born at the end of last month on February 26.

Rose shared her excitement on at the news on her cousin's post, she wrote: "I love him so much already."

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres also congratulated Sophia Grace: "Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!"

Both Sophia Grace and Rosie would often return to Ellen as regular guests, and even had their own own segment called "Tea Time with Sophia Grace and Rosie" where the cousin took over interviewing duties and chatted to various celebrities.



Eleven years after their first appearance on Ellen, Sophia Grace and Rosie, now 19 and 16, returned to perform the "Super Bass" in a full circle moment.

Elsewhere, Sophia Grace announced her pregnancy in October last year in a YouTube video.

"I was very shocked when I first found out, I have got used to it now and I am super, super happy about it and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys," she said in a video providing her 21-week pregnancy update.

Back in February, the new mum also said she was going to give herself time before sharing photos of her baby's face.

“I don’t want to show my baby’s face at first when he’s born until I feel ready to,” she said. “Maybe in a couple of months after he’s born, I will feel like I’m ready.”

